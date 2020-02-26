ROMNEY — The $26.2 million school bond issue was approved at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting to be placed on the May primary election ballot.
The bond issue will fund building new elementary schools in Romney, Augusta and Slanesville. It will also cover adding a gym to the Capon Bridge Elementary School, provide security, restroom and other upgrades to Hampshire High School, and pay for an energy savings program including an LED conversion and changes to HVAC controls.
The Board of Education is asking for a 10-year bond issue. Superintendent Jeff Pancione said, since opting for a 15-year bond would not significantly lower payments. He pointed out that the county will need a new high school soon, and cannot afford to wait 15 years.
The state School Building Authority will contribute almost 50 percent of the costs, Pancione said, adding that this attests to their appreciation of project plans. He said they are doing their best to be open and transparent in their presentation of the bond issue to voters.
Actions on agenda items calling for replacing the county medical director and canceling a contract with the Civil War Trails program required further information, and were postponed.
The resignation of county medical director Dr. Charles Bess, effective April 1, had been the first item of business on the agenda, but when County Clerk Eric Strite pointed out Dr. Bess’s letter of resignation referred to the desire of the county to go in a different direction, Commissioner Bob Hott suggested the commission find out what Bess meant by this.
The resignation may have come in response to a request made by Hott that Bess’s contract be renegotiated, since the county had no paid ambulance service when the contract was signed.
The county medical director is responsible for keeping EMS personnel informed of changes in state EMS protocols and for holding regular quality assurance and quality improvement meetings. Bess has been including the county agency in these activities along with the rescue squads.
Hott apparently asked to rewrite the contract to explicitly include the county agency, and to require Bess to report to the County Commission at least semi-annually.
The commissioners agreed that confusion over Hott’s intentions might have led to the resignation and asked that this be resolved before taking further action.
Planning Officer Mike Ketterman reported that when the Civil War Trails program learned the county was canceling its membership, the program director said they would remove the signs they placed here — one by the U.S. 50 bridge west of Romney and one in front of Royce Saville’s home. Ketterman pointed out that it was not clear whether they have the right to do this, and a search is under way for the original contract the county signed.
Commissioner Dave Parker noted that the county could have its own signs made, probably for less than the $1,800 a year the membership cost. The commission asked to have the county Historic Landmarks Commission discuss taking over, though it was too late to have the matter included on the agenda for the February meeting, scheduled for this afternoon.
In other business, Romney mayor Beverly Keadle reported that Ronnie Cheves has volunteered to cover the holes in the roof of the old state barn on Depot Street with tarps without charging for labor. The tarps are needed to help preserve the building until repairs can be made.
Nothing can be done until the transfer of the barn to the town is complete, and Keadle said the West Virginia secretary of state, attorney general and department of public works still have to sign off on the paperwork.
Capon Bridge Founders Day Festival Committee Chair Peg McMaster reported on last year’s Founder’s Day, and asked the commission for support for this year’s festival, which will be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25-26, a departure from the traditional Friday-Sunday schedule.
McMaster noted that Sunday attendance had been declining, and said the committee felt it “needed to change things up a little.” The festival will retain the same popular features, including keeping music playing straight through the festival.
She reported the cornhole tournament offered for the first time at last year’s festival was highly successful, and the number participating in the 5K race had doubled.
Strite reported a phone app for use by people with handicaps had been approved for use in the upcoming election, adding that the same app was used in 2018 for military serving overseas, though not by Hampshire County.
Hott reported receiving calls about making Hampshire County a Second Amendment sanctuary county, and asked to have this placed on the agenda for the commission’s March 10 meeting.
