Martinsburg’s Chief of Police Maury Richards is leading Martinsburg’s efforts to eradicate drug activities through enforcement of its drug house ordinance, an ordinance also enacted in Wheeling, Clarksburg, Fairmont, Buckhannon and Elkins.
Chief Richards and his officers have taken action against more than 50 houses – some more than once – in which drug activity was identified. However, it is clear that some property owners have not gotten the message. We will not tolerate residential properties being used for drug dealing.
I intend to aid Chief Richards and other municipalities so the message is crystal clear.
The ongoing battle with those who choose to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs in our communities continues. Preliminary numbers show a decrease in overdose deaths, and while such progress is the result of the dedicated work of law enforcement and the treatment community, we are not out of the woods.
We are all committed to the fight to keep our communities and the people within them safer.
We are determined to even more fully partner with our local brethren in the fight. I have asked our extraordinarily effective federal drug task forces to notify my office immediately if evidence reveals knowledge by landlords or property owners of drug activity on their properties.
Once identified, we will seek to criminally prosecute those who knowingly maintain or rent such drug-involved premises. Penalties for conviction include up to 20 years in prison, fines and potential forfeiture of the property.
As an alternative to criminal prosecution, we will aggressively seek civil forfeiture of the property. Consequently, for those cited on multiple occasions, you are on notice. You should not expect a public reprimand, a small fine or other penalty which you can write off as a “cost of doing business.”
Instead, you should be concerned that you may be criminally prosecuted and the property will be seized and taken from you.
The primary mission of the United States Attorney is to protect the district’s citizens with the available resources. Assisting our local, county and state entities in their efforts to eliminate “drug houses” is within our mission parameters, and we have very effective tools with which we can assist.
Landlords and other property owners who knowingly – including those who are “willfully ignorant” – allow drug operations to go on at their properties are part of the problem because they are providing resources that allow drug dealers to operate.
Several landlords will shortly receive notice of our interest in their activities. I hope they heed our warning.
I look forward to strengthening our already strong relationship with local law enforcement, and ultimately make our communities safer.
Bill Powell is the United States Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia.
