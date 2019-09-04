ROMNEY — The 6th annual Hampshire Heritage Car Show lines up at Romney Cycle Saturday morning.
It’s free to attend and just $15 to enter. Registration runs from 9 a.m. to noon, judging starts at noon and awards will be handed out at 3 p.m.
Besides the vintage and muscle cars, trucks and motorcycles, there will be a 50/50 raffle, food by Almost Heaven Concessions, ice cream by C&C Frozen Treats, door prizes and cornhole.
Trophies go to the Top 25, kids pick, spectators choice, best GM, best Ford, best Mopar, best import, best modern muscle, best street rod and best antique vehicle. Best-of-show awards each go to a car, truck and motorcycle.
Proceeds benefit Hampshire County Parks and Recreation. The rain date is a week later, Sept. 14. Alcohol, pets and loud music are prohibited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.