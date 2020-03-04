ROMNEY — The original agenda for Monday night’s school board meeting at Romney Elementary School had a handful of exciting items to discuss, but by the end of the 3-hour meeting, all 3 of the big-ticket issues were postponed, tabled or pulled from the agenda altogether.
The initial schedule called for an employee hearing at 3 p.m. at the Central Office on Monday, an employee hearing that was neither confirmed nor denied to be regarding the continued leave of HHS principal DiAnna Liller. This hearing was canceled, and the item on the board’s agenda to uphold the decision about the employee was pulled.
Additionally, one of the non-consent agenda items concerned approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between Hampshire County Schools, the Bank of Romney and the Hampshire Community Improvement Committee, bringing the Rannells Field Project back to the board. Because some members of the board said that they had not examined this Memorandum to the extent that they felt comfortable discussing it, the decision was made to table the item until the next regular school board meeting on March 16.
The final discussion that drew comments from community members sitting in on the meeting began with 2 appearances: Kim Poland and Jimmy See.
Poland began by reiterating the same sentiment as last week, speaking out against the use of the Eastern Panhandle Instructional Cooperative to hire service personnel, saying that applying through EPIC doesn’t take into consideration an applicant’s seniority when looking at potential job candidates.
“I said last time that we have several employees in maintenance and in transportation that have paid their dues,” Poland said. “There are people who have been here since the 70s and 80s, put in the time and who know the jobs. If you hire through EPIC, what’s the cost? They will no longer be Hampshire County employees. They will forfeit all of their seniority that they’ve worked so hard for.
“I don’t think a Hampshire County employee should have to go through an outside agency to get a Hampshire County job.”
Hiring through EPIC, according to Poland, will lead to folks being hired as “at-will” Berkeley County employees, and with the retirement of Transportation Supervisor Calvin Davis, there appeared to be community concern as to the hiring process to fill that position.
Jimmy See brought with him to the meeting the job description that was posted when Davis was hired, and said that he was curious as to why the board had not placed someone in Davis’ position to be trained, noting that the county has lost valuable time that could have been spent training a new employee in the Transportation Supervisor position.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione recommended that the board go into executive session to discuss Davis’ resignation and the potential posting of the position, and after a 2 hour executive session, board member Dee Dee Rinker said, “I have a problem with the amount of the supplement on that salary,” suggesting that the Transportation Supervisor position be posted with a 20% supplement to the salary instead of the current 80%.
Board Vice President Ed Morgan called cutting the rate “irresponsible,” and President Debbie Champ added, “The supplements, in my opinion, are out of control in this county.”
The position, which will oversee over 50 drivers, was discussed with a motion for a 60% supplement as well, but that motion was also killed, resulting in this item being tabled until the next board meeting.
