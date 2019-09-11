The Hampshire Highlands Arts and Music Festival has big plans for its 2nd year. This weekend the fun begins with Friday night “open mic battle” for a spot on Saturday evening’s festival program, and ends with a 36-prize duck race.
Saturday the area around the gazebo at Taggart Hall will fill with art, music and activities for young and old. Other events are scheduled in Capon Bridge and North River Mills and on the banks of the South Branch.
First comes the open mic battle at Capon Bridge’s River House, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday the 13th. Local musicians will vie for a paid gig at 5 p.m. Saturday as part of the festival entertainment in Romney.
Thursday will be the last day to register. Anyone who wants to compete should email arts@theriverhousewv.org, call 304-856-2440 or just stop by the River House, which is open from 11-8 Thursdays.
Saturday the Hampshire Highlands Festival begins at 10 a.m. around the Taggart Hall gazebo. As of last week, 17 artists had reserved booths, and live entertainment will play all day.
Attendees can bring lawn chairs and settle in front of the gazebo to watch and listen, or wander the booths, shopping or trying creative pursuits involving recyclables — like making their own reusable shopping bags.
A kids tent will give children a chance to do the same, and everyone is invited to decorate tiles for a community mural.
For inspiration, an 8-foot Chihuly statue made of plastic water bottles will be on display. Recycling and preserving the earth are the festival themes this year.
There will be food as well. The HHS Italian Exchange students will raise money selling hotdogs, hamburgers and ice cream, and others will offer barbeque and funnel cakes.
The entertainment begins at 11 a.m. with a puppet show “for kids of all ages” — a musical performance with 8 or 9 puppeteers. A smaller puppet stage and a collection of hand puppets will be available for children who want to stage their own shows.
The Romney Middle School Chorus performs at noon, followed at 1 p.m. by Hay Fever, a “neo-traditional Appalachian” trio of Jim Morris, Josh Haza and Dakota Karper.
After another puppet show at 2, the Crunchy Half Notes, a new group from the Fort Ashby area, performs at 3 p.m., followed by the Honeybee Community Chorus at 4.
At 5 p.m. the winner of the River House open mic battle takes the gazebo stage, and the evening’s entertainment ends with jazz at the co-op from 6-8 p.m., featuring the Supper Club — Marilyn Shenenburger, Joe Doyle, Marion Mich and William Netherland.
At 9:30 Sunday morning, festival goers can take a 2-hour guided hike up Ice Mountain. Docent Ken Caldwell says hikers can call him at 304-460-8820 or email 639klc@gmail.com or “just show up.”
Hikers need sturdy walking shoes (no flip flops) and should bring water. Caldwell will have enough sunblock and bugspray for anyone forgetting these essentials and promises a leisurely pace, with time for brief rests on rocks or benches along the way.
Hikers should be back in time to head for Riverview Farm (2826 South Branch River Road — look for signs with duckies on them) for the 4th annual “Ducks on the South Branch” rubber duckie race.
It will be a race with 36 winners, including a prize (a Duck Race cap) for the last duck down the river. The first duck to cross the finish line wins a cash prize of $500.
Cash prizes total $1,450, and other prizes range from paintings to Potomac Eagle tickets to pizza. It is not necessary to attend the race to win.
Tickets entitling the holder to the winnings of a numbered duckie are available at the Co-op for $5 per duckie, or $25 for a 6-duckie Quack Pack. Proceeds go to the Co-op and will fund renovations and other expenses.
Tickets will be on sale at Riverview Farm before the race, and there will be food, live music and games to entertain children from 1 to 3 p.m. Come join the party — and bring your own lawn chair.
Honeybee Music Studios is sponsoring its 2nd annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest with prizes of $50, $35 and $25. Bring your own assembled scarecrow or use 1 of the 10 scarecrows they will provide for people to decorate as people wait for the duck race — first come, first served.
Sometime after 2 p.m., a group of Trojan athletes will wade upstream with bags full of numbered rubber duckies and turn them loose to race to the finish line.
This weekend’s events end around 3 Sunday, but the Review was assured by Joanne Snead that the arts council is already thinking ahead to next year, when the Hampshire Highlands Arts Festival will return, bigger and better than ever, on the 2nd Saturday in September.
