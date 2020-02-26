If you think you have your mind made up about Hampshire County Schools’ bond call, hold up.
The board said on Feb. 17 that it will ask voters here to approve a $26.2 million bond to build 3 new elementary schools, tear down 5 old ones, add a gym in Capon Bridge and renovate Hampshire High.
On Tuesday, the County Commission formally added the issue to the May 12 ballot.
Now we voters have about 11 weeks to make up our minds on whether to raise our taxes to fund this massive school overhaul.
We urge anyone who can vote on this to take the time to learn what’s at stake and then make a yes or no decision.
If you question the need for new schools, then take the opportunity to visit the aging schools in Romney, Springfield, Levels, Augusta and Slanesville and see what conditions teachers are working under and students are learning in.
Folks, it’s been decades since these schools were built and some of the sights aren’t pretty. Even more important, they’re not conducive to learning.
The county administration has said it will hold open houses at the schools so voters can tour them. The schedule hasn’t been set yet.
In the meantime, if you can attend an event at one of the schools, do it — a PTO meeting, a Dr. Seuss presentation or any other opportunity. Just go.
Beyond that, listen to your neighbors. A huge panel of residents has already looked at the schools and they’re the ones who brought this plan to the board of education. A gaggle of moms and firefighters and realtors and friends and neighbors all have seen the need. Ask them about what’s going on — and what isn’t.
And question the people who have all the arguments against the bond to make sure they know what they’re saying.
We’ve already heard from people who want to start again on building a high school in Capon Bridge because the land was donated for it.
Well, land wasn’t donated. It was purchased — $250,000 in 2000 — and later found unbuildable.
In the coming weeks, the Review will take you inside each elementary school in the county. We’ll look at the plans for the new schools. We’ll examine costs to taxpayers.
We’ll give you the information you need to make an informed decision.
Take the time to read up, to visit the schools and to make up your mind based on the facts and needs, not on preconceptions and misinformation.
Our schools and our kids deserve no less.
