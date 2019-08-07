ROMNEY — Hampshire County Schools are gearing up for their annual “Stuff The Bus” campaign. The school year is just weeks away and for some families it can be difficult to buy all the necessary supplies needed for the classroom.
The nationwide event ensures the first day of school isn’t any more stressful than it already is –– helping kids feel confident as they walk through the doors. “Hampshire County is participating for its 4th year,” said director of transportation Calvin Davis. Former board member John Ward started the drive and the current board it continuing it with the help of Davis.
According to a study by the National Center of Education Statistics 94% of public school teachers say they spend their own money without reimbursement to buy supplies for their classroom. Teachers who dip into their personal finances to help with classroom needs are able to reduce their taxable income by $250 — however, on average the amount spent often exceeds $500.
From folders to backpacks to paper and glue sticks and more, you can help foster equitable classrooms around the county on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 to 2 p.m. by donating much needed school supplies at Capon Bridge Family Dollar, Romney Family Dollar and the Augusta Dollar General stores. Board members and other community volunteers will be on hand at the three locations to help. Something as modest as a pencil can make a remarkable impact on a child’s success in the classroom and life. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.