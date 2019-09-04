AUGUSTA — Hampshire County Animal Control helped a private group rescue 6 kittens from a home with upwards of 80 cats Monday.
Now Shirley’s Angels Animal Rescue is asking for public help to care for the felines and the others that the group plans to take from the site.
“We’re really going to need our community of animal lovers help on this one,” Shirley’s Angels posted on its Facebook page Monday evening.
Animal Control Officer David Gee said his office was notified of the situation on Friday. Gee said he warned the owners Saturday that the extreme number of cats was both a road hazard and a health hazard.
Volunteers and animal control officers found what Shirley’s Angels called “a very sad situation.” The occupants of the dilapidated trailers would not let the rescuers in, but agreed to hand over kittens to be taken away.
Gee said many of the cats are feral and would be euthanized “because all they’re doing is reproducing.”
Shirley’s Angels said the group took “the most vulnerable ones we saw outside that we knew needed help immediately.” They had fleas and some had upper respiratory infections and were developing anemia.
Placing the 6 kittens and rescuing more will take a collaboration with animal control and other local rescue groups, such as Furry Friends Needing Homes and Dakota’s Dream Animal Rescue, Shirley’s Angels said.
“This is no small task and it is going to take all of our groups working together to save these cats,” they posted.
The group said any funds received will be used to care for the kittens already rescued and purchasing flea treatment and deworming for all the rest.
The list of needs is extensive.
Supplies that can be donated include old towels, cat carriers, cat beds, litter boxes and litter, Clorox wipes, bleach and laundry detergent.
Donated items can be dropped off at the Fast and the Furriest Grooming in Winchester or Pawsitively Heaven in Stephen City.
Monetary donations can be made via PayPal to shirleysangelsboxerrescue@yahoo.com. The group has a Facebook page and a website, www.shirleysboxers.org.
Shirley’s Angels Boxer Rescue organized after the mother of 1 of the 4 founders passed away in 2009.
The group describes itself as “4 strong, committed dog-lover ladies.” They include Michell Burroughs Taylor, Christie McLaughlin, Charleen Dardinski and Kris Saville. They are based out of Winchester, Va., but have foster homes in Capon Bridge and Romney.
