Out of the concern for our employees, the Hampshire Review office will close to the public beginning at 4 p.m. Monday until further notice.
We will continue to publish the newspaper on Wednesdays. Newspapers will be distributed to regular places of business that remain open for customers to purchase their copy.
If you need to do business with the Review, we ask that you call us at 304-822-3871 and ask for advertising, circulation or editorial. You can also email the paper at ads@hampshirereview.com or news@hampshirereview.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.