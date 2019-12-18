Funds elusive to fix CBMS kitchen
CHARLESTON — Hampshire’s easiest path to financing emergency repairs to Capon Bridge Middle School’s kitchen was unexpectedly blocked Tuesday morning.
But the School Building Authority’s decision to knock Hampshire off the short list of counties receiving NEEDS funding doesn’t mean this county won’t get help.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione said at midday Tuesday the SBA board was still meeting, but he had been told to expect a phone call from the state agency.
His hope was that the SBA will fund the $145,580 repair out of a different pot than was allocated Tuesday.
If not, he said, “We’ll have to find the money ourselves.”
Hampshire applied for the state funding under the SBA’s NEEDs program in September and made its pitch to the SBA the week before Thanksgiving.
On Monday, SBA staff released a report with its recommendations to the board. Hampshire was 1 of 5 counties recommended, with by far the smallest request. The other building projects ranged from $1.5 million to $20 million.
“Due to the critical nature of this situation, the SBA staff recommends funding at the level requested,” the report concluded.
But Tuesday morning, the SBA board approved only 3 projects — $20 million to build a new elementary school in Fayette County, $6 million for Harrison County to convert the former United High School into Gore Elementary School and $1.5 million for Marion County to add 8 classrooms to East Dale Elementary.
The board said it might fund more projects in March if it has the funds. Besides Hampshire, 22 other counties asking for more than $100 million in projects were denied.
Hampshire’s critical need was uncovered in July when the Town of Capon Bridge approached school officials with concerns over the sewage CBMS was generating.
Testing revealed that sewer lines from the CBMS kitchen bypassed a grease trap and were also severed, probably dating from the school’s construction 12 years ago.
That construction was funded and overseen by the SBA.
The CBMS kitchen has been closed all year with school meals being prepared at neighboring Capon Bridge Elementary and trucked to the middle school daily.
