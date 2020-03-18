I promised Joanne Snead I’d dig this one up because the production of “Rumpelstiltskin” that the Hampshire County Arts Council brought this tale back to mind and Joanne had the good grace to laugh knowingly when I told her.
I can still hear the boy’s instruction to his buddies as if it were yesterday.
“The password,” he said, “is ‘Rumpelstiltskin.’”
The 3 boys had paused at the end of the rutted lane across from our house on the edge of a subdivision in the far corner of a sprawling suburb outside Chicago. The lane trailed to an oak tree in the middle of the cornfield that a holdout farmer still plowed and harvested each year.
The boys were 8 or 9 years old, heading home from a sweet summer day’s work on the secret clubhouse they were constructing up in the brush under the tree.
The June breeze had carried the sounds of occasional hammering and shouts through our open windows all day. We walked up the trail after supper to check out their work.
The boys would head up there most days that summer, sharing their private joy.
They came back the next summer, too, allowing some girls to help them haul up pieces of lumber, but never ever sharing the password with them. They were back the summer after that and even the summer after that.
But life has its cycles, I have come to understand. Boys grow up, and interests change. As the next summer began, we saw no sign of the Rumpelstiltskin gang.
A few days later, though, I learned an even greater lesson about life’s wondrous cycles. The breeze once again carried voices and clamoring from across the field. Around lunchtime, down the trail hiked a couple of 8- or 9-year-olds who were discovering the magic of a secret clubhouse all on their own.
Generation follows generation, sometimes after only 3 or 4 years.
That proved to be our last summer in the house at the end of the lane. We moved to the other end of our “little” town of 150,000, all of 7 miles, to another subdivision that was evolving from cornfield to community.
A couple of years later, family was visiting from West Virginia and we took a drive to show them the old haunts. It was another of those sweet summer days and I was hearing echoes of times past – until we turned the last corner.
Instead of seeing cornfield, rutted lane and oak tree, I saw the newly paved streets and the dozens of new homes that made up something called Cambridge Countryside.
A tinge of sadness pricked me, something quiet and wonderful gone forever.
If I felt that way after living in a place for just six years, I wondered to myself, then what must seep through the minds of folk have called someplace home for 30 or 40 years – or a lifetime?
What echoes of the past do they hear? What sunny summer memories do they see in their mind’s eye? What bittersweet remembrances linger of times that will not come again?
