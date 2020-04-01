The Allegany County Health Department announced that an Allegany County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, as reported by Allegany Radio Corporation News Director Amanda Mangan.
The individual is a male in his 60's with underlying medical conditions and is currently hospitalized.The patient has recently traveled to a neighboring state.
