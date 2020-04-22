Our English language is constantly changing, and as an editor, grammarian, wordsmith and general aficionado of the English language, I have one overriding sentiment about its evolution.
Thank God.
Our language is alive because our culture is alive. We absorb and assimilate words and phrases because they meet our needs.
Otherwise, we’d be craving crisp corn shells filled with seasoned loose meat instead of tacos.
And you park your car in a garage because the doughboys coming home from France after World War I a hundred years ago picked up that word and wove it into the American fabric.
Words slip into our language and words change meaning because we – you, me, the teen down the street and half the folks walking through Sheetz on a given non-coronavirus day – because we decide that’s what a word means now, not Mr. Merriam Webster of Messrs. Funk and Wagnall.
I love that.
To which I can hear our staff millennials, Nick and Emma, saying “OK, boomer” as they roll their eyes over my passion.
(If you don’t know OK boomer, google it like I did when I first encountered it as a category on “Jeopardy!” – and there’s another addition to the lexicon, “google” as a verb.)
Not every change is lovable. Nick, our 30-something sports editor who’s on hiatus as an online COVID-19 reporter until sports actually return, agrees with me about the acronym GOAT that has become a staple of every sports broadcaster coming and going.
Back in the day (another relatively new phrase), the goat of a sports event was shorthand for the scapegoat – the guy (or gal) who blew it and cost the game.
But nowadays, GOAT is short for Greatest Of All Time because, apparently, some of us are too hip and cynical to be bothered saying 4 words that span 5 syllables to acknowledge that nobody has ever done something better.
So GOAT is a backhanded compliment, IMHO (that’s in my humble opinion for those of you who never hung out online or got deep into texting), and it’s a listener- or reader-stopper for anyone of a certain age who has to figure out that it means good, not the expected bad.
Nonetheless, it exists and it doesn’t look like it’s going away, although we can hope. Not every word sticks in general usage, even though they’ll always float around for writers who love their words (sometimes) more than the point they should be trying to make.
Take “hep,” for example. I bring it up because it’s the punchline of one of my favorite 1-panel cartoons ever. For anyone under 35, a 1-panel cartoon is just that – one box with figures drawn inside and usually some dialog or observation – as opposed to the classic 4-panel cartoons that populate(d) daily newspapers that had 4 separate boxes and an arc of a storyline.
Anyway, the cartoon was “Guindon” and it ran in 1 of the Detroit papers around 1983. The panel showed a cocktail party setting and had the year “1953” in the corner. One partier was saying to the other, “Sure, we’ll get older, but we’ll always be hep.”
I bet they were. Just like folks of my generation are older now, but we’re still groovy.
Sometimes new words and phrases emerge because they fill a descriptive need – like “tribal politics.”
Sometimes they emerge because somebody who holds sway thinks they’ve come up with a cooler way to say something that was perfectly serviceable. I particularly dislike “shelter in place,” which replaces what we used to tell people: “stay put.”
You win some; you lose some.
Thankfully, for the sake of aging (ahem) editors, English has some gorgeous words that I’m still learning. I encountered an online profile recently of someone who liked petrichor.
Petrichor? It turns out petrichor is the smell of rain as it first hits dry earth. We’ve all stood out on the porch and inhaled that marvelous scent of a rain just starting. It just turned out that for 64 years, I didn’t know there was a word for it.
And that’s the beauty of the English language for someone who works with it day in and day out. There’s a best word for everything, from circumlocution (the word for a round-about way of saying something) to gigging, which city natives Nick and Emma learned last week is the art of spearing fish, frogs and other small game.
And if there isn’t a right word, we just grab it from a language that has it or make it up, so I can say that in the twitterverse, Brexit and Brangelina are oft-used terms.
’Nuf said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.