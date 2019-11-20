In one of my earlier columns I wrote about using volunteer effort to help reclaim coal strip mining sites in east central West Virginia. I mistakenly attributed the flooding of last year to un-reclaimed mining sites which could have caused runoff of rain into streams and rivers causing the floods that destroyed many homes downstream.
Runoff is a big problem in a lot of places where lands are cleared for new development, but in the case of the West Virginia floods last year there was no correlation between where the rainfall was greatest and where the un-reclaimed strip mining sites were located. The greatest number of severe storms were in the west-central part of the state where there are few of the strip mining sites.
Clearly the issue of reclaiming the old mining sites is more complicated. There has been some reclamation of the sites as required by law, but there have been exceptions. Some mining companies simply went bankrupt and did not fulfill their responsibilities; others may not have done what they were supposed to do, and others did do site reclamation.
I tried to find out from both the West Virginia Division of Forestry and the Department of Environmental Protection how many or what percentage of mining sites have not been reclaimed, and what is being done with sites that were simply abandoned. Unfortunately neither of these departments has anyone who has spoken to me about any numbers as my phone calls have gotten shuttled from one person to another and no one has answered any questions.
Maybe I should have not expected better as the Division of Forestry has been cut drastically and West Virginia's new Democratic governor Jim Justice is a coal industry executive who has had some of the greatest fines levied against him for his coal operations by the Mine Safety and Health Administration. Nevertheless, West Virginia's forests are great assets and the law is the law and state officials should have some explanations on how many sites still need to be reclaimed and how they plan to go about getting this done. I will report on any new developments.
* * *
An editorial in a somewhat obscure journal, China News, an affiliated publication of Newsweek magazine, caught my eye recently as it commented on the air pollution and smog crisis in China. It has become dangerous to live and work in many Chinese cities as the incidences of lung cancer and congestive obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) have health professionals worried. The problem is that 50 percent of the energy produced in China is from coal-burning power plants, and not surprisingly, China is one of the biggest importers of coal from the U.S. ports of Baltimore and Norfolk. This may be good for coal miners and exporters, but it's not good for peoples' health, as people in China have to wear face masks when outside in these smoggy areas. In addition to lung cancer and COPD other respiratory problems such as asthma are also more common.
Fortunately in the United States we have had the Clean Air Act since 1970, including the revised act of 1990. This legislation has done a great deal to clean the air and improve health since it has been in force.
Lead has been eliminated from gasoline and emissions of pollutants have been reduced greatly through the re-engineering of new cars, trucks, buses, and construction equipment. The use of coal has also been reduced in favor of cleaner natural gas power plants. Obviously, China has not made this kind of progress with air quality but their manufacturing sectors do seem more interested in producing clean energy technology such as wind mills and solar panels.
Of course we are now witnessing the Trump Administration's effort to try to dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency through his appointment of Scott Pruitt as EPA director. Pruitt has been hostile to the EPA and filed numerous lawsuits as Oklahoma's Attorney General before Trump named him to head the EPA. If he does get in, it remains to be seen what kind of damage he will create before he is eventually expelled.
First published Feb. 15, 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.