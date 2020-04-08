Retiree donates PPEs and lays out a challenge
ROMNEY — A retired construction worker has a small contribution to the battle against COVID-19 that he thinks could be a sign of a bigger solution — if people like him just realize it.
Larry Carroll realized this week that he has plenty of the components of personal protective equipment — what we’re all now calling PPEs — left over from his working days.
“I’ve got a box of booties, a couple hundred pair of gloves just sitting here,” he said. “I’ve got face shields and Tyvek suits.”
Carroll says he’s willing to bet that construction workers — whether retired or active — all over the county, state and nation have similar stashes at their homes.
“Somebody needs to ask,” he lamented Monday. “Everybody who has some would be willing to help.”
In Carroll’s case, he connected with Brian “Tad” Malcolm, the county’s director of homeland security and emergency management.
Malcolm was on Carroll’s River Road doorstep within a half hour of first talking.
“He actually came out to the house and picked up all my stuff,” Carroll said, “and he was really appreciative of getting everything.”
Malcolm is turning around every bit of PPE he can get his hands on to first responders in the county.
“We haven’t gone out asking for that, but there’s people just like this man that has stuff available,” Malcolm said.
To donate PPE items locally — and have them stay local — call Malcolm at 304-822-7513.
