COVID-19

The Hampshire County Health Department has confirmed 1 additional positive case of COVID-19 bringing the total count to 7. Due to privacy, additional information regarding the person, area of residence, and travel history will not be disclosed. Investigation of the person's previous contacts has been completed. All close contacts who are at exposure risk have been notified. Close contacts include those who live in the same home, care givers, being within 6-feet for more than 10 minutes, or being in direct contact with secretions. All other contact is considered low risk. 

