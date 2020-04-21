The Hampshire County Health Department has confirmed 1 additional positive case of COVID-19 bringing the total count to 7. Due to privacy, additional information regarding the person, area of residence, and travel history will not be disclosed. Investigation of the person's previous contacts has been completed. All close contacts who are at exposure risk have been notified. Close contacts include those who live in the same home, care givers, being within 6-feet for more than 10 minutes, or being in direct contact with secretions. All other contact is considered low risk.
7th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Hampshire
- Nick Carroll, Review Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Nick Carroll
Sports Reporter
Appalachian Hoosier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Podcasts
Update Required
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
From Our Weekender Advertisers
Latest News
- WVSSAC cancels spring sports and state basketball tournaments
- Gov. Justice orders school closure for the rest of the year
- 7th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Hampshire
- Gov. Justice confirms 24 deaths, announces executive order to open Hospitals
- Send us your Gobbler photos
- 1st Hampshire County death from COVID-19
- Wanted suspect Ograbisz caught this morning in Moorefield
- Hampshire County has first recovered case from COVID-19
Most Popular
Articles
- Paul Clovis passes away
- 1st Hampshire County death from COVID-19
- Wanted suspect Ograbisz caught this morning in Moorefield
- Quarantine is in the Bible
- H. Paul Clovis, II
- Gov. Justice confirms 24 deaths, announces executive order to open Hospitals
- Drive thru COVID-19 testing cancelled in Hampshire Co. for today
- Hampshire County Health Department issues additional restrictions due to COVID-19
- Gov. Justice orders school closure for the rest of the year
- Gov. Justice confirms 13th COVID-19 death, failure to contain outbreaks in nursing homes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- BREAKING: 2 cases confirmed in Hampshire County (3)
- Hampshire County Health Department issues additional restrictions due to COVID-19 (2)
- Paul Clovis passes away (1)
- Pioneer Ridge Realty 304-813-1092 (1)
- 50 new cases of COVID-19 in WV, 462 total (1)
- Flower Hunting (1)
- How are you making ends meet as we shelter at home? (1)
- Are you wearing a mask of some type in public? (1)
- 67 new cases of COVID-19 in WV, brings total to 412 (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News & Review Update
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.