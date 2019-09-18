Hampshire native brings hope to MS sufferers everywhere
Call Amanda Heckart Thompson the comeback kid.
The Hampshire native (HHS Class of 1999) has battled back from Multiple Sclerosis attacks that 18 months ago left her unable to feed herself.
Her story was featured on Internet giant Yahoo! for World MS Day in late May.
Today, Thompson is back on her feet, raising 2 children, being a military wife and running the business she co-owns, Titan Property Network in Bossier City, La.
“I really got back to basically a hundred percent, which I don’t think any of us truly expected,” she said last week.
She’s not out of the woods, taking medication daily that weakens her immune system.
But it’s a far cry from the years after she was diagnosed with MS in 2012 and the months after a horrifying relapse in February 2018.
Thompson knew something was wrong when she told her primary care physician about back pain she had been experiencing.
“I ended up going to see a chiropractor,” she recalled. “A week after that my left hand would start to go numb.”
Afraid the chiropractor had done something wrong, she returned to her doctor who started ferreting out more information from Thompson — like fatigue so bad “I almost missed picking up my kids from school one day.”
The doctor’s guess: neurological issues, possibly MS. The doctor proved right and Thompson, like any of us, had to get an education on the disease in a hurry.
“You hear about these diseases, but if you don’t know somebody or you’re not personally affected, you don’t pay a lot of attention,” she pointed out.
Once her neurologist sorted out a medical regimen, life gravitated back to normal for the mother of 9-year-old Bryanna and 5-year-old Isaiah (now 16 and 14).
She got her real estate license.
“I started having days when I could forget I had something wrong with me,” she said.
Then came February 2018.
Just back from California, she was talking to a friend on the phone when suddenly her words started slurring.
“It almost sounded like I was drunk. I couldn’t get words out clearly,” she said. “I couldn’t figure it out.”
Thompson went to a physical therapy appointment and the therapist called her neurosurgeon on the spot.
The next 3 days got worse.
“The downward spiral happened so quickly,” she said. “I went from not being able to speak properly to being off balance to not being able to hold my phone or take a drink without shaking.”
To compound matters, doctors discovered a large lesion at the base of her brain stem,
“It’s the scariest place you can have a lesion anyway,” she noted. “This one was unusually large.”
Thompson ended up in intensive care for 10 days as doctors tried a new treatment — a plasma transfusion. Every few days, her own plasma was pumped out and replaced with a synthetic.
The treatment appeared to work well enough that Thompson could go into an in-patient rehabilitation program.
“I didn’t have motor function in my hands. I couldn’t walk,” she explained, “I couldn’t verbalize anything that anyone could understand.”
So Thompson learned once again how to walk, to form words, to “learn how to do everyday things.”
After 5 weeks of inpatient rehab, she got to go home, continuing with 5 more weeks of outpatient rehab.
“It was so good to be in my own bed again and around my family every day,” Thompson said.
Husband Brandon, who was on Navy assignment when she was initially diagnosed with MS, was by her side during the scary days of last year.
“I wouldn’t have been able to survive the relapse without him,” Thompson said.
Bryanna was a help too. “She was not afraid to come in and feed me,” Thompson said.
Isaiah was more shaken by what happened.
“I was not the mom he was used to having,” Thompson said. “By the end he understood what was going on.”
But those intervening weeks were scary.
“I had no way of telling them what could happen,” Thompson said. “We really just all learned that together at the same time.”
Help came from all over. What she calls her real estate family established a meal train, with somebody bringing supper to the Thompsons 5 nights a week.
Prayers surfaced from back home where her father Ted is the pastor of the Bethel and Island Hill Methodist churches in the northeast corner of Hampshire County.
Now life is full steam ahead.
“My best advice in anything that anybody is dealing with is just stay positive,” she said. “It is possible to have something like MS and to still live a full life.”
