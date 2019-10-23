The Associated Press
1CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s higher elevations still have the best fall color as warmer temperatures in September delayed this year’s fall foliage display.
The West Virginia Tourism Office said the best locations this weekend will be in areas such as Randolph County. Fall colors are peaking along U.S. 250 between Elkins and Durbin.
Hillsides in southern counties and lower elevations are beginning to show yellows, oranges and reds.
Tourism officials are urging travelers to post photos with the hashtag ``Almost Heaven.’’ User photos are updated daily on the Tourism Office’s live leaf tracker map at wvtourism.com/fall .
The Tourism Office and West Virginia Division of Forestry are preparing weekly fall foliage updates.
Lawsuit planned over VA hospital death
2 CHARLESTON — An attorney representing the family of a patient who died at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia says he plans to sue over what he believes is the man’s suspicious death from a wrongful insulin injection.
Charleston attorney Tony O’Dell said a notice was filed this week with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in the death of John William Hallman. The 87-year-old Navy veteran died at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg last year.
The notice says Hallman was given a shot of insulin that caused his blood sugar to spike.
Federal prosecutors are probing the deaths of up to 11 patients. Attorneys representing the families of men who died say at least two of the deaths have been ruled homicides.
Public forums
set on substance abuse response
3CHARLESTON — Four more public forums are set this week on a statewide response to substance abuse in West Virginia.
The meetings are scheduled for Wednesday at Wheeling University’s Swint Hall and Thursday at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center in Fairmont. Meetings were held earlier in the week at the University of Charleston and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office training center in Martinsburg.
Public comments can be submitted at the forums, which are being conducted by the state Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment.
Forums were held last week at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and the West Virginia University-Parkersburg campus.
West Virginia has the highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the nation.
Fraternity revokes chapter at WVU
4MORGANTOWN — A fraternity has revoked its chapter at West Virginia University, citing multiple violations of alcohol and risk management policies.
News sources report the national Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity’s board of directors unanimously voted to revoke the WVU chapter’s charter following an investigation.
SigEp CEO Brian Warren’s statement says the national headquarters provided support to help develop a positive culture, but current members have “squandered this assistance’’ and seem more interested in being a “drinking club.’’
The chapter responded on Twitter that it is “saddened’’ by the decision. It said members have been held to high standards and participated in several activities to help the community, but were met with “disdain and mistreatment’’ by the national headquarters.
