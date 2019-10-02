Autumn olive berries help plant’s reputation
Buffalo Gap Retreat knows something that most of us don’t.
Autumn olives – that invasive species that overruns pastures and strangles out other plants – have a fruit that is ripening now and pretty darned tasty.
The Retreat was posting on its Facebook page a week ago that the berries are ripe for the picking. Since the small (up to 20-foot) trees with silvery leaves grow all over the county, you can likely grab a handful nearby.
Biologists don’t want the species, introduced in the 1930s, to spread, but nobody seems to mind the autumn treat the berries provide.
Technically, the fruit is a drupe, like an almond or apricot or (yes) olive, not a berry. But the taste and cook like berries.
Start with the taste. They’re sweet and tart (think cranberry or pomegranate), although a writer for the Huffington Post says they’re a little more savory.
Factor in the benefits. They’re loaded with vitamins A, C, and E, flavanoids and high fatty acids.
Best of all, they have something like 17 times the lycopene of tomatoes, which is being studied as a cancer-fighting agent. The lycopene is what gives tomatoes and autumn olive berries their color.
Autumn olive berries can be cooked into jams or pies. Northernwoodlands.org says use them interchangeably with raspberries.
Writer Benjamin Lord suggests sampling your crop of berries before you start cooking because different growing conditions will affect their taste. He also finds the late berries the sweetest.
Generally, the berries are available (if you can beat the birds and deer) in September and October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.