Bella Bauserman, an Augusta 5-year-old who is battling brain cancer, is continuing her fight at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where she will be moving at some point within the next couple of days.
Bella’s diagnosis is Grade 3 Anaplastic Ependamoma, which is a very rare brain cancer that only responds to radiation.
“[Bella] is facing 6 weeks of proton radiation,” Bella’s aunt Crystal Wilson explained.
Yesterday, Wilson noted that there was a little bit of movement in Bella’s right hand, and that she seemed calm.
While seeing Bella struggle with this illness is both physically and emotionally difficult for the 5-year-old’s family, Wilson said that their spirituality is helping them get through the trying time.
“It’s been very devastating, to say the least, but we come from a strong Christian background and believe that God has a plan,” Wilson said. “We may not understand it, but we have to keep the faith that this is just a valley we are going through, and He will bring us out of it, stronger.”
Bella is not only suffering from Grade 3 cancer, but also Posterior Fossa Syndrome as well as a form of mutism that does not allow her to move or communicate for the most part. Wilson said she can open her eyes, but she doesn’t really focus them, and there seems to be a question about whether or not Bella’s vision is working.
“We believe that she is aware of what’s going on, because when we touched and talk to her, she calms down,” Wilson added.
While Bella is a fighter, she still has many difficulties ahead of her in her recovery process, but Wilson and Bella’s mother Mandi Bauserman say that they are keeping hope.
“It’s going to be a long road,” said Wilson, “but we are hopeful that Cincinnati will be able to restore the Bella we know and love so much.”
