LUKE, Md. – A chemical leak into the Potomac River from the now-shuttered paper mill here apparently began months or years before the plant’s June closing.
The leak that Maryland officials suspect contains “black liquor” has discolored part of the river and could harm aquatic life, the Washington Post reported in a front-page story Sunday.
Black liquor is a byproduct of paper manufacturing that is nearly as caustic as lye.
Maryland’s Department of the Environment apparently has been working with plant owner Verso since April to find the leak’s source and develop a cleanup plan.
“It is not certain that the seepage is black liquor or that the mill is the source,” Verso spokeswoman Kathi Rowzie told the Post via email. "We are working with the environmental consultant and the state agencies to identify the substance and where it originated. Until those questions are definitively answered, any further comment would be speculation.”
The state and company’s response has drawn criticism from Brent Walls, the Upper Potomac Riverkeeper who monitors environmental quality throughout the basin.
Walls complained to the Post about the lack of any efforts to contain the seepage, the low-key nature of the state and Verso response and the possible length of time the problem has existed.
“They’re still keeping everything hush-hush,” Walls said.
A state inspection report claims the mill has known about the seepage for years, Walls said. The same report also concluded the leak is emanating from the Luke Mill property, which a Verso environmental manager confirmed to a Maryland environmental inspector in April.
Samples collected by Riverkeepers found the toxic materials arsenic, boron and methyl mercury along with other chemical compounds in black liquor.
Walls said the chemicals build up in the tissues of fish, posing a health threat to people who eat fish caught there.
“That combination just makes a soup for disaster,” Walls told the Post. “We’re really concerned about it. It is a severe source of pollution.”
The North Branch of the Potomac merges with the South Branch just east of Green Spring in Hampshire County and flows along the county border for about 10 miles.
