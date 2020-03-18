Hampshire County vet Douglas Harris and his wife Autumn have adopted 2 more kids into their growing family
Hampshire County veteran Douglas Harris and his wife Autumn are continuing to expand their family after adopting 2 of their foster children, Bentley and Reagan, on Feb. 24.
The Harrises, who are foster parents in Three Churches, began officially growing their family on Sept. 16 with the adoption of 8-year-old Kaydence and 4-year-old Freedom. The adoption of 5-year-old Bentley and 2-year-old Reagan was finalized on Feb. 24.
Autumn said that Bentley has been with them for about a year, and that he has personality to spare.
“Bentley is the most caring, goofy kid you will ever meet. He will come up with stories just to make you laugh,” Autumn said. “He has a heart of gold and would give anyone the shirt off his back.”
Douglas added that Bentley has also become quite the active little outdoorsman. “He loves helping me out, checking trail cameras or just sitting in a blind,” Douglas described. “He’s even got himself a safety harness and started climbing tree stand ladders this past fall. He’s like a little shadow.”
Autumn also explained that Freedom and Bentley have become fast friends. “They love each other so much, if you saw them together you would honestly think they are biologically related,” she said.
The Harris girls are also 2 peas in a pod, and they were very excited to begin sharing a bedroom together.
“Reagan is the sweetest,” Autumn said. “She is the calmest, most go-with-the-flow 2-year-old I have ever met.”
Douglas said that his journey with Reagan has been an emotional one, because when she first arrived, she wouldn’t talk around him at all.
“It was really hard,” Douglas recalled. “I remember the first time I was finally able to hold her. It was a few months after she came, and Autumn was loading up the groceries, and I was like, ‘well, I’ll try to buckle her into her car seat.’
“I picked her up, and she didn’t cry, but I nearly did, and just held her for a few minutes. It was the first time I was really ever able to.”
Now, Douglas said, Reagan has everyone wrapped around her finger. “Mostly me,” Douglas added.
The Harrises may not be growing their family in the “typical” way, but Autumn said that the experiences that her family have gone through together are making her and her kids more openhearted.
“I think it makes us all judge less and love more, to be honest. My kids are likely to accept flaws in others, because we know no one is perfect,” Autumn explained. “We accept each other for the good and bad because we have been through the tough moments together. We have come a long way and are hoping to still keep growing with each other and getting better each day.”
