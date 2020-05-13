The 167th Airlift Wing will honor front-line COVID-19 responders with a flyover today (Wednesday, May 13) at 10:40 a.m.
It’s part of the Department of the Air Force’s Operation American Resolve.
Hampshire Memorial Hospital is on the list of 10 regional hospitals that a 167th AW C-17 Globemaster III aircraft will fly over.
The others are Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Md., War Memorial in Berkeley Springs, UPMC-Western Maryland in Cumberland, Potomac Valley in Keyser, Grant Memorial in Petersburg, Winchester Medical Center, Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson and the Martinsburg V.A. Medical Center.
The flyover will serve as training for 167th AW pilots and is conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers. It will begin at 10 a.m. with 5 to 10 minutes between each location and will conclude by 11.
The C-17 will circle each location once before flying on to the next location.
* * *
Green Lane Cemetery’s Memorial Day service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunda, May 31. The new minister for Delray Christian Church, Pastor Dave Atzenweiler, will bring the message. Anyone wishing to mail their donations for the cemetery may mail them to 121 Schuller Lane, Augusta, WV 26704.
* * *
Gasoline prices jumped 8 cents a gallon across Northern West Virginia last week.
The price stood at $1.794 Monday in AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The price is still $1.06 cheaper than a year ago.
Prices in the Northern West Virginia survey ranged from $1.66 in Wheeling to $1.89 in Bridgeport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.