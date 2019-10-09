They elicit shrieks as they descend upon city streets. Their mere presence prompts calls to police. Some dodge their carcasses as if walking through a minefield.
The spotted lanternfly is back and … this means war.
“Squash it, smash it ... just get rid of it,” the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture advises. No, this isn’t War of The Worlds or a Halloween trick. And definitely not a treat.
Now the spotted lanternfly has been sighted in Hampshire County. A sign in downtown Romney urges people to report it when they see it.
This alien bug comes from Asia and is spreading rapidly through the United States. Laying eggs in the fall, the flies hatch out in the spring just in time for the tender green leaves and early fruits of many species of trees. Its favorite may be the invasive Tree of Heaven (also an invasive species from the Orient).
The insects like maples, walnuts, grapes and other deciduous trees. When they are found on weeds or anywhere outdoors, spray them with vinegar, which will kill both the bugs and the weeds. In the home, scraping away any the eggs clusters, double-bag them and throw them in the trash.
“I guess right now our focus is really on detection,” reports Susan Parker of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. “We really need people to be diligent and report it right away. The best thing to do is collect a specimen and report it to WVDA via bugbusters@wvda.us or at 304 558 2212.”
Winchester has an infestation, so any Hampshire County residents who commute there daily are encouraged to check vehicles for eggs and bugs, as they are excellent hitchhikers.
These pests are considered so dangerous to crops that counties in which they are found will be quarantined. No plant materials — and especially trees and firewood — can be transported out of the infected area.
Winchester and Frederick County, Va., are now under quarantine. The infestation has grown from a square mile to 16 square miles in a year.
The list of items that can’t be taken from the quarantined area (back to Hampshire County) includes RVs, grills, mowers, Christmas trees, landscaping items and children’s playhouses.
If the insidious stink bug has made local residents feel haunted by creepy-crawlies, the spotted lantern fly promises to be even more frightening.
