The Romney Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants during the first 2 weeks of September.
Flushing should end by Sept. 13.
When hydrants are flushed discoloration of the water occurs. The discoloration and turbulent water are in no way harmful to your health.
Residents should check both hot and cold water for discoloration before doing any laundry or dishwashing. If water is discolored, house lines should be flushed through all available spigots until the water runs clear again.
The State Health Department requires a periodic flushing of hydrants.
The department said it regrets any inconvenience to the water customers during this process and greatly appreciates the cooperation of customers.
* * *
The University of Minnesota has launched a new online CWD Resource Center dedicated to educating the public – particularly outdoor lovers, hunters, wildlife managers and scientists, medical and public health organizations, as well as public policymakers and elected officials – about Chronic Wasting Disease.
* * *
The Drug Enforcement Administration last week wrapped up Operation Crystal Mountain, targeting Mexican drug cartels and drug traffickers involved in manufacturing and distribution methamphetamine in West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee.
More than 800 pounds of meth were seized and destroyed or interdicted.
* * *
Gas prices stayed the same across West Virginia last week, although they dropped a bit in Hampshire County.
Gasbuddy.com reported the average price of a gallon of gas in the Mountain State as $2.55 Sunday. That’s 10.8 cents lower than a month earlier and 25.7 cents cheaper than a year earlier.
The national average of $2.58 is down 2.1 cents from a week earlier, 16.3 cents from a month earlier and 25 cents from a year earlier.
