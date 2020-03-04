Forrest Moreland of Augusta will be starting work on the Diamond Mountain Hotshot crew in April
Forrest Moreland enjoys a challenge, and that mindset will be taking him out west in April to start his new gig fighting wildfires with the Diamond Mountain Hotshot crew.
Moreland, who was born in Cumberland but moved to Augusta when he was in elementary school, was always a busy guy. He’s a Hampshire High School alum, having dabbled in track, soccer and swimming during his time at the school.
In 2014, he began working on his bachelor’s degree at West Virginia University, but after his first year in college he joined the Army and went to basic and advanced individual training, a feat that took about 30 weeks. He graduated from WVU in December 2019.
Once April 20 rolls around, Moreland will be done with his current gig in Morgantown and heading to Susanville, Ca., to start work with the Diamond Mountain Hotshot crew.
“I was introduced to firefighting through the WVU forestry program during our summer class,” Moreland explained. “I got in with an engine crew based out of Rock Springs, Wyoming. There I learned the basics and was sent out on a hand crew to Canada for 21 days to fight a 900,000-acre fire in northern Alberta. I’m sure that experience helped me land the Hotshot job out in Cali this summer.”
Susanville is a pretty good haul from Augusta — 2,573 miles away, to be exact — but Moreland says that he’s prepared to be so far away from his family.
“I’ll miss them of course, but I guess I'm just so used to it with the military and school,” he said.
While he’s leaving Hampshire behind, he said he keeps his eyes forward to the new adventure that awaits him in Lassen County, Ca.
“It’ll be my first go-round on the crew, and I’m excited to learn,” he added.
The Diamond Mountain Hotshot crew is a small group (about 20 members) of firefighters specifically trained to combat wildfires across the nation, responding to high-priority blazes in what can sometimes be remote areas.
If it seems extreme, that’s because it is, but Moreland, who labeled himself “an adrenaline junkie,” isn’t shying away from the danger of the job, saying that as soon as he found out about the group and what they do, he wanted to be a Hotshot.
“There’s just something about wildland firefighting that makes me feel content, and I love it,” said Moreland. “It’s hard with long hours, and most of them aren’t glorious by any means, but I love it.”
Moreland cited a quote that he heard once that resonated with him: “Fighting fire is just long hours of hard, boring work punctuated by moments of sheer terror.”
He noted that while he hasn’t seen anything too scary yet, he is ready to face obstacles as they come.
“You can never tell when the weather might shift and cause the flaming front to come at you or a snag to fall on your head,” Moreland described. “My thought process is, you could die doing anything, so why not do the things you love in life, however dangerous they may be.”
While the thought of being far from home, fighting unpredictable flames in a new area might sound nerve-wracking to some, Moreland said he is more worried about becoming stagnant in his life and career.
“I’d say I’m scared the most of getting comfortable and not using my talents to their full potential,” he revealed.
Moreland doesn’t seem like the type of person to fall into a rut, seeing as within the last few years he has attended college, gone to basic training, gotten some experience fighting fires and, recently, after graduation, he took a trip to Argentina with one of his brothers to attempt to reach the summit of Aconcagua, a mountain peak that reaches 22,842 feet.
Moreland almost made it to the top, reaching the 22,640-foot mark.
“We went unguided, and only 40 percent make it to the top. Of that 40 percent, only 5 percent go unguided, and of that 5 percent, only 2 percent make it,” Moreland said. “The odds were definitely against us. My brother and I are very strong-headed and love challenging ourselves and pushing our body to the max.”
Whether it’s joining the Army, scaling mountains or combating wildfire blazes out west, Moreland isn’t backing down from any challenges. If anything, he’s squaring up, toe-to-toe with them.
“Life’s short,” he said, “Don’t let anything stop you from what you want to do.”
