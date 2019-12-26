The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is offering gift ideas for all the outdoor enthusiasts on holiday shopping lists.
Gifts include lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, the West Virginia wildlife calendar, West Virginia State Park gift cards and 2020 hunting and fishing licenses.
”If you know someone that loves the wonderful things West Virginia has to offer, we have gifts they will enjoy,” WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel said. “Hunters, anglers, hikers and those that just love the beauty of West Virginia will love receiving a unique gift from Almost Heaven.”
West Virginians who purchase a 2020 Class X or XJ Sportsman Hunting, Fishing and Trapping license before Jan. 1 also will be automatically entered into a drawing for a chance to win prizes as announced by Gov. Justice on Nov. 30.
Prizes include a lifetime sportsman hunting, trapping and fishing license (Class AB-L), 4 overnight stays at West Virginia State Parks and 8 gift bags filled with hunting and fishing gear.
Winners will be announced in mid-January. To view prize descriptions, learn how to purchase a license as a gift, or see complete contest rules, visit www.wvdnr.gov/giveaway.
The West Virginia wildlife calendar features a full-color painting of a state animal or fish species each month and includes a brief description of each subject and interesting daily facts about best fishing days and tips for enjoying the outdoors. Sales of the calendar have generated funding for DNR Wildlife Resources Section programs for 31 years.
Calendars can be purchased online at wvstateparks.com, by mail, at all DNR offices or retail outlets across the state.
West Virginia State Park gift cards can also be purchased online at wvstateparks.com by clicking on the “Gift Cards and Merchandise” option at the top of the page. Gift cards come in increments of $25, $50, $100, $200, $300, $400 and $500.
Gift cards are honored at all 45 state parks and forests and can be used toward lodge room, cabin and cottage stays, gift shop purchases, overnight packages, on-site dining, golf green fees and more. Gift cards can also be purchased at any state park gift shop.
For more information on West Virginia Division of Natural Resources or West Virginia State Parks please visit wvdnr.gov or wvstateparks.com.
