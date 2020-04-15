Municipal elections — including the one in Capon Bridge — have a new date.
The vote is now scheduled for July 28.
Municipal elections were originally scheduled for June 9, but that was the date Gov. Jim Justice chose to move the May primary to in an effort to avoid in-person voting in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Friday, Secretary of State Mac Warner issued a ruling moving the June 9 municipal elections to July 28.
Capon Bridge will elect a mayor, town clerk and council members.
* * *
Registering to vote in the June 9 primary can all be done online, avoiding person-to-person contact at the courthouse.
Online registration page is at ovr.sos.wv.gov and prospective voters should be prepared to provide:
• Your name as it appears on your West Virginia driver’s license or ID card
• Your date of birth
• Your West Virginia driver’s license or ID card number
• Your last four digits of your Social Security Number
* * *
High school students who will be 18 by the November election can vote in the primary.
* * *
Primary election day is June 9. Voters will also choose candidates in nonpartisan races and decide on a $26.2 million bond call for Hampshire County Schools.
* * *
People who want to be write-in candidates on the June 9 ballot have until April 21 to file paperwork for federal state or county offices — notifying the secretary of state for state and federal races, and the county clerk for county races. Capon Bridge June municipal election write-in candidates have until April 21 to notify the town clerk.
Write-in votes for candidates who do not file don’t count.
