Hampshire High School’s PTO wants your old sneakers.
Every pair of sneakers donated through Oct. 31 will bring in cash to the PTO to will be donated to the Rannells Stadium renovation project.
Gently worn, used and new paired sneakers can be dropped off in a collection box at the Hampshire Fitness and Wellness Center during business hours.
The amount of money raised will be determined by the number of sneakers collected.
The shoes will be redistributed to micro entrepreneurs in Haiti, Bolivia, Nicaragua, and Ukraine, through GotSneakers, a social enterprise, used in developing nations for impoverished people to start their own businesses, while keeping old sneakers out of America’s landfills.
The PTO notes that in the U.S. alone over 600 million pairs of footwear are thrown away each year. o
