Coronavirus has waylaid election plans in Hampshire County.
The county’s Democrats were scheduled to hold their every-4-years convention March 28, but 2 days after the notice went out came the notice to put the gathering on hold.
The state Democratic committee said it would issue guidance later, but as of Tuesday morning the county convention is on hold indefinitely.
• The We the People forum for county commission candidates last Friday night was the last at The Bank of Romney Community Building until April. The bank has closed the facility to public gatherings.
• Plans are subject to last-minute change as the effort to contain the coronavirus expands, but as of Tuesday morning Springfield’s Ruritans are holding a “meet the local candidates” night Tuesday, March 31, at the Ruritan building. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.
* * *
Primary election day is May 12. Voters will also choose candidates in nonpartisan races and decide on a $26.2 million bond call for Hampshire County Schools.
* * *
The Democratic field for president is winnowing down, but the names of people who have dropped out will still be on the ballot in West Virginia on May 12.
* * *
People who want to be write-in candidates on the May 12 ballot have until March 24 to file paperwork with for federal state or county offices — notifying the secretary of state for state and federal races, and the county clerk for county races. Capon Bridge June municipal election write-in candidates have until April 21 to notify the town clerk.
Write-in votes for candidates who do not file don’t count.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.