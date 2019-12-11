CHARLESTON — After a photo surfaced of West Virginia correction officer trainees giving what appears to be the Nazi salute, state officials quickly suspended some employees and the governor ordered the firing of those involved.
An image, showing more than two dozen trainees with their arms raised and faces blurred, was released last week by the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. A line of text reading “Hail Byrd” tops the picture, which an agency spokesman said was a reference to a person involved in the training program.
Before the photo was made public, the agency’s secretary, Jeff Sandy, released a memo describing the image of Basic Training Class Number 18 as “distasteful, hurtful, disturbing, highly insensitive, and completely inappropriate.” He wrote that the picture “betrays the professionalism I have seen time and time again displayed and practiced by our brave correctional employees.’’
Republican Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement condemning the photo and ordering the firing of the people involved.
“This will not be tolerated on my watch — within the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation — or within any agency of state government,” said Justice.
Sandy’s memo ordered all copies of the picture destroyed or taken out of circulation to prevent them from spreading. He said an investigation of the incident is ongoing.
House to return for special session later this month
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates will reconvene later this month to continue the second special legislative session, officials said Friday.
Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw issued a call last week for the chamber to meet Monday, Dec. 16, at noon.
A spokesman for the House said lawmakers will take up a bill to extend a tourism tax credit to 2025. The Senate has already passed the measure.
Lawmakers returned to the Capitol last month for their second special session of the year to take up the tax credit bill, a proposal to stop expunging DUI convictions and a measure to allow the state to pay off a road bond. The DUI bill and the road bond bill quickly passed and were signed into law by Republican Gov. Jim Justice.
