Student exposure is reaching new heights in W.Va., thanks to vaping
The argument that “vaping is a healthier alternative to smoking cigarettes” has led to the act of lighting up a Marlboro or Newport to become passé for the younger generation, thanks to the emergence of a newfound, trendier crisis among teenagers and young adults in West Virginia and across the nation.
The Department of Health and Human Resources released a report on Jan. 23 detailing the vaping crisis among the youth in West Virginia. According to the report, the percentage of middle and high school students who have taken up vaping has increased faster in the Mountain State than the percentage across the nation.
The numbers stated that over 1 in 3 (35.7 percent) of high school students in West Virginia report current use of e-cigarettes, a 150 percent increase from 2017 to 2019.
In 2019, 62.4 percent of high school students statewide reported at least having tried e-cigarette products.
It doesn’t stop at high school students, either.
The report listed that now, more than 1 in 6 (15.3 percent) middle school students in West Virginia are current users of these electronic vapor products, which is an increase of 160 percent since 2017. The percentage of these middle schoolers reporting frequent use of the products has grown from 0.8 percent to 2.9 percent, more than 260 percent.
These statistics pose a pressing problem for teens and young adults in the state of West Virginia. The use of these electronic vapor products (including vapes, vape pens, Juuls, e-cigarettes, e-cigars, etc.) is lauded by many as a healthy alternative to combustible tobacco products that include tar, but Stephanie Shoemaker, director of the Hampshire County Health Department, explained that that is not the case at all. It may even be the opposite.
“Basically with the unregulated [vapor] products, we don’t know what’s truly in them,” Shoemaker said. “The unregulated products, those are the ones that cause the immediate, severe lung damage, and the prolonged use of e-cigarettes can cause lung damage as much as cigarettes, if not more.”
The report by DHHR explained that one of the ways teens and young adults purchase their vaping products is through the Internet, where a number of the “counterfeit” vaping devices and devices contain synthetic cannabinoids (which can cause seizures), heroin and more.
“It’s these unregulated products that have caused deaths and killed young people recently,” Shoemaker said.
While the Internet is one of the places where young people can bypass restrictions to purchase their vape products, the report also revealed that middle and high school students reported obtaining their e-cigarettes from family members or friends.
“It has a lot to do with family. Middle schoolers start using these products because peer pressure is very strong at that age,” Shoemaker explained. “They’re not really mature enough to make that decision. Their mindset is, ‘if they’re doing it, then I can, too.’”
Since friends and family are the most common sources for youths to gain access to these products, Shoemaker said that it has to start with education and parental responsibility.
“We need education in the school systems,” Shoemaker noted. “We need parents to stand up and to be responsible and make decisions, and the way kids are getting access to these are from friends, and parents need to be aware of that.”
While the dangers of smoking combustible cigarettes have been researched, advertised and explained for decades, this new crisis is causing a need for research related to the effects of nicotine use in adolescence.
“This is dangerous regardless of what they hear from friends,” Shoemaker added. “It is addictive, there is nicotine and the long-term consequences are relatively unknown because this is a new trend.”
The long-term consequences, as Shoemaker pointed out, have not been researched as much as other traditional nicotine products, but the DHHR summary touched on several ways that the nicotine can affect the health and growth of young people.
Nicotine, as a neuroteratogen, can cause long-term effects during critical stages of brain development in adolescents. An adolescent’s brain won’t stop maturing until the early to mid-20s, and the part of the brain in charge of decision-making and attention performance is one of the last parts to mature.
A youth being exposed to nicotine at this stage in their development results in permanent changes to the brain that can impact their cognitive ability and mental health, as well as predispose them to addiction for the rest of their lives. Since West Virginia is already in the throes of a substance-abuse epidemic (including the use of opioids and methamphetamine), it is important to be aware of the role that these vaping products play.
One of the ways that this problem can be addressed is being done currently in Hampshire County: through grant funding from the Community Foundation and the Health Department, there was an anti-vaping poster competition held for middle and high school students in the county.
HHS senior Jenna LaRue was the winner of the contest, and Shoemaker said that LaRue’s artwork is being turned into a billboard as well as printed as full-sized posters to be used as health promotional materials around the county.
“It’s been a fun project, working with the high school,” Shoemaker said. “I’m glad to see these teens, these young adults coming up with these creative messages to say that, ‘it’s not cool.’”
Shoemaker also said that having teens involved with the health education is a good start to facing the crisis.
