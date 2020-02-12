ROMNEY — Plans are falling in place for improvements coming to Romney.
• A spring cleanup day in town is scheduled for April 25, a Saturday. The Town Council voted at Monday night’s meeting to authorize overtime pay for 4 maintenance employees to help residents by picking up bagged clippings and provide chipper service.
• A comprehensive plan for Romney will be revealed at a public open house at the Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., on March 16, a Monday.
• And, Mayor Bev Keadle told the Council Monday night, design work has been completed on repairs needed beneath the sidewalk on the first block of West Main Street, where work stopped in early November.
Keadle said fabricating some pieces will take 3 weeks and then the contractors will resume work there.
In other business Monday:
• The 3rd and final reading was approved for an ordinance establishing a plan commission for the town, instead of a planning and zoning commission. The change brings the town into compliance with new state law.
• A motion to make a block of Birch Lane between High Street and Marsham Street 1-way failed for lack of a second. The plan was to make traffic westbound only.
• Contractor Dave Cannon was appointed to the police board. Cannon has a degree in law enforcement.
• Keadle told the council police cars are now equipped with fire extinguishers.
