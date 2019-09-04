CAPON BRIDGE — Work was scheduled to begin today (Wednesday, Sept. 4) to create a passing lane up Schaffernacker Mountain just west of town.
A Division of Highways contractor plans to spend the next 2 weeks widening and paving about a half mile of U.S. 50 beginning a half mile west of Cold Stream Road.
The $325,732 project is being handled by West Virginia Paving Inc.
Work will be performed under the direction of flaggers using a pilot truck and driver. Motorists are advised to travel with caution through the work zone.
The Schaffernacker project is sandwiched between work a little farther west on Cooper Mountain. Last week West Virginia Paving began resurfacing the road with edge- and base-failure repairs, paving and stone shoulder work.
Once the work on Schaffernacker is done, crews will return to Cooper Mountain to lay pavement and complete stone shoulder work on the nearly 2.25-mile stretch that begins at North River Road and runs east.
The tentative completion date is Sept. 17. The Cooper Mountain project is budgeted at $827,359. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.