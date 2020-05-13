The state’s Democrats have set up virtual county and statewide conventions to select delegates to the national convention.
Members had to pre-register for the county convention by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Hampshire is allotted 10 delegates to the state convention in June. Hampshire will conduct online balloting at the county level only if more than 10 people file to be delegates to the state meeting.
Democrats have until Thursday to apply to be national convention delegates.
* * *
Interest in absentee balloting continues unabated as the June 9 primary approaches.
County Clerk Eric Strite said Monday that his office had fielded more than 2,000 absentee ballot requests and that nearly 1,000 had been returned already.
Prior elections have drawn fewer than 150 absentee ballots.
Absentee ballot requests can still be made and absentee ballots must either be in the county clerk’s office by Election Day or postmarked by then.
* * *
High school students who will be 18 by the November election can vote in the primary.
* * *
Primary election day is June 9. Voters will also choose candidates in nonpartisan races and decide on a $26.2 million bond call for Hampshire County Schools.
