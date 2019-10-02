MANASSAS, Va. — A Romney man is facing multiple charges in Prince William County after police found him last Friday night attempting to change a tire with the car still in gear and 2 young children inside — all while allegedly intoxicated.
Kenneth Allan Powell, 34, is charged with 2 counts of child endangerment, 2 of driving while intoxicated and 1 of possession of controlled substance after Prince William County police responded to a reckless driving report in the area of Denver Drive and Rugby Road in Manassas — about 5 miles south of I-66 and 30 miles west of D.C.
When officers arrived on scene around 11:42 p.m., they found a silver sedan with apparent car troubles, police said. The adult occupants of the car, which included Powell, were attempting to change a tire on the car. Upon inspection, officers realized the car was still in gear and inside the vehicle were 2 girls, 2 years old and 14 months old.
Police said Powell appeared to be under the influence and showing signs of impairment. During a search of the vehicle, police found evidence to suggest Powell also was in possession of heroin.
The two children were unharmed and turned over to a family member. Powell is currently being held without bond. His court date is pending.
