The total projected costs for the 10-year plan for Hampshire County schools is approximately $53.2 million, and the bond election order offers a breakdown of the 7 parts of the project as well as the source of the funds and the details about construction, demolition and repairs of the schools in the county.
For the new North elementary school, the bond election order details its location as being property owned by the Board, near the location of what is currently Slanesville Elementary. The bond proceeds for this element would be about $3.93 million, and the School Building Authority funds allotted for this school, set to serve approximately 246 students, would be $8 million, making the total funding for the North elementary school about $11.93 million.
For the Central elementary school, serving about 384 students, construction will take place on land either near or on which Augusta Elementary currently sits. The bond would provide $7.09 million for this school, while the SBA would put forward about $8 million, making the total funding around $15.09 million.
The West elementary school is projected in the bond order to be built on the site of the former Hampshire Memorial Hospital and adjoining property or the property on which Romney Elementary School is currently located. The bond proceeds for the West elementary school, serving around 460 students, would be around $7.82 million, while the SBA funds allotted would be about $8 million, making the total $15.82 million.
In the plan, it is described that the Central elementary school will serve students from Augusta Elementary and part of Romney Elementary. The North school is to be used by students from Slanesville and part of John J. Cornwell. In the West school, students from Springfield Green Spring and the remaining portions of JJC and Romney will make up the student body.
Aside from the new schools, this plan sees Capon Bridge Elementary School with a new gym with seating to accommodate gym activities, and diminish the need for students to travel outside to use the gym facilities down the hill at the old Capon Bridge Middle School. This element of the plan would be solely funded through bond funds, costing about $2 million.
Hampshire High School renovations are another element to the plan, and these improvements include (but are not limited to) safety and security upgrades, restroom renovations, correction of water infiltration issues and selected façade upgrades. The bond will cover the costs for these improvements in the amount of approximately $3.5 million.
The demolition of the 5 elementary schools will also be covered with bond funds in the amount of about $1.64 million. The schools that will be considered for demolition will be Augusta, John J. Cornwell, Romney, Slanesville and Springfield-Green Spring.
The bond election order explains, however, that unless all 3 new elementary schools (North, Central and West) are constructed into which these existing schools can be consolidated, the closing and demolition of the existing schools will not go through.
The final piece of the plan is an Energy Savings Contract, which is planned to provide LED lighting renovations, selected HVAC systems and other energy and water-saving measures. The cost for this will be around $3.05 million and will be funded from its proceeds (the money saved due to energy saving measures in the contract).
The bond election order also states that the question of issuing the bond and all other related issues will be submitted to the voters of the Hampshire County School District at the regularly scheduled primary election on May 12.
