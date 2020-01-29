Water customers of Central Hampshire Public Service District will be receiving a refund shortly.
General Manager James Hoffman confirmed the payments Tuesday in the wake of an order earlier this month from the state’s Public Service Commission.
He said the average refund will be $12 — probably higher for commercial customers and lower for residences — that will appear as a credit on an upcoming bill.
“We’re still talking with them to finalize this,” Hoffman said.
On Jan. 8, the commission told CHPSD to explain why it was ignoring PSC orders to refund the money. When the Review contacted Hoffman, he was unaware of the PSC order.
That was rectified this week; Hoffman called the issue a clerical error.
CHPSD received permission in September 2018 to increase its water rates and charges to offset anticipated higher costs for water purchased from the town of Romney. The interim increase was immediate — and subject to refund if the Commission later determined the rate was not justified.
“When Romney raised their rates we had to do a pass-through or we wouldn’t have been able to survive,” Hoffman said.
The commission directed that if Romney did not charge Central Hampshire the increased resale rate, then Central Hampshire was to keep an accounting of all the funds collected by charging the excess interim rates and to be ready to refund the difference.
Last April, the commission approved a lower interim rate and ordered Central Hampshire to tell the PSC if it had charged its customers the higher rates and issue refunds if it had.
“I’m not sure who dropped the ball,” Hoffman said. “Anyway, we’re going to make it right for our customers.”
Central Hampshire PSD serves about 1,650 customers, the PSC said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.