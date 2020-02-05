SBA could pay $24 million of $50 million cost
Gymn in Capon Bridge, repairs to HHS included
ROMNEY — Representatives from McKinley Architecture and Engineering presented the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan for Hampshire County during the school board meeting Monday night that included 3 new elementary schools, a new gym for Capon Bridge Elementary and repairs and renovations to Hampshire High School.
Mike Pickens, a consultant with McKinley, explained that the purpose of the 10-year plan is to “translate educational needs into facility needs.” The CEFP committees evaluated the existing facilities and determined what some of the immediate needs were, as well as needs that would need to be addressed during the later years of the plan. School board president Debbie Champ noted that each subcommittee came together and were all on the same page about the needs of the schools in the county.
Hampshire County currently has 6 elementary schools, and according to Ernie Delatour, president of McKinley, the plan will provide 3 new elementary schools and allow the county to condense the current 6 schools into 4 with this plan.
“By going from 6 to 4, you can get 3 out of those 4 [schools] up to ‘excellent’ condition and the other would be ‘above average,’” Delatour said. “This would put [Hampshire County] in the top 1 percent of counties in the state.”
The 3 new elementary schools, currently titled North, Central and West, will address immediate concerns that the CEFP committees noted in the old elementary schools, such as those with security and safety.
The North elementary school would replace John J. Cornwell and Slanesville, the Central school would replace Augusta and West would include Romney and parts of Springfield-Green Spring.
The new gym at CBES would eliminate some of the safety issues that the school sees now with students leaving the building to use the gym at the middle school.
The high school, the McKinley reps explained, would be assessed for renovations or complete replacement by the end of the 10 years, but the immediate issues with the elementary schools were the primary concerns of the members of the CEFP committees.
As far as funding goes, this 10-year plan’s total cost is around $50 million. Delatour broke down the costs of each element of the project, saying that $44 million would go to the construction of the new elementary schools, $2 million would be used to build the new gym at CBES, $1.6 million would be put toward demolition of the old schools and then $3 million would be set aside for renovations and repairs at the high school.
The School Building Authority is putting up $24 million to this project, a number that the board and the representatives from McKinley were “ecstatic” about, while the remaining $26 million would be raised through a bond levy.
“SBA generally doesn’t fund projects at a 50/50 basis,” Delatour explained. “It just shows their commitment to this.”
Superintendent Pancione took a moment to thank the folks who were on the CEFP committees at the meeting as well.
“Their work was immaculate and showed outstanding leadership and finished a project that was very deserving and comprehensive,” Pancione said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.