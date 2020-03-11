ROMNEY — Anyone with curiosity about Romney’s future — or an idea about it — might want to clear a little time for next Monday night.
The town is holding an open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Bottling Works, 416 E. Main St., as part of its effort to draw up a new comprehensive plan.
The plan is required by the state periodically, but the town discovered it hasn’t had one completed for awhile, Mayor Beverly Keadle said.
“It’s been a long time,” she said. “We haven’t had a comprehensive plan since … well, it could have been the ‘80s.”
The Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic at the WVU College of Law is organizing Monday’s presentation. Different stations in the Bottling Works will address different aspects of the plan.
The comprehensive plan, Keadle said, focuses on land use and steps forward the town would like to see in growth.
Monday’s session will be a drop-in style. Come and go anytime between 5:30 and 7:30. Refreshments will be served.
Representatives from the town’s Planning Commission will be on hand as will Town Council members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.