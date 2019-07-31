CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Bible Fellowship (CBF) church is holding a Back To School event on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 3 – 8 p.m. to help struggling families get much needed supplies for the school season.
The annual event will be held on the same evening as the Capon Bridge schools’ open houses. The group will be giving away pens, pencils, notebooks and other necessitates for the occasion.
Organizer Mary Billings noted that hygiene products, courtesy of Capon Bridge Family Dentistry, would be handed out and Brenda Trenary and the staff of Shear Magic Beauty Salon will be giving haircuts.
Billings also said CBF had expanded their free clothing exchange this summer and the grand reopening of the larger space will be the same night. The clothing exchange is open year round on Wednesdays from 6 – 9 p.m. Clothing can be donated any time by placing them in the orange bin located outside the facility located at 155 School Street.
It is estimated that 16,000,000 children live in poverty nationwide and increasingly the burden often falls to instructors to provide supplementary and even foundational supplies for their classrooms. According to the Kids In Need Foundation teachers on average spend approximately $500 per year of their own money to provide supplies for their classrooms
CBF welcomes volunteers and donations for the community event. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome to the gathering.
For more information visit them on Facebook at Capon Bible Fellowship or phone (540) 250-0004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.