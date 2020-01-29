I am pleased to announce my candidacy for Hampshire County Prosecuting Attorney. I currently serve as your Assistant Prosecutor and have served in that capacity since May 2017.
I began my legal career with V. Alan Riley Esquire as a legal assistant from May 2003 until August 2011. Upon completion of law school, I became employed as an associate attorney with V. Alan Riley, Esquire from October 2014 until April 2017.
I am a native to Hampshire County and am the daughter of Mark and Mary Miller of Romney.
I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Hampshire County and would appreciate your support during the upcoming election.
Sincerely,
Rebecca L. Miller
