SUNRISE SUMMIT — Blessings of Hope is pairing up with Haven of Hope to hold another food giveaway next Tuesday (April 28).
The groups say it offers an opportunity for folks to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors that may be in need.
The giveaway is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. at Hampshire High School. The 2 options for this event are to reserve a free box of food for your own family or sponsor tickets to bless a family or individual in need for $10.
“You need a ticket to get a box of food,” David Lapp with Blessings of Hope said. “If you have a ticket, we have a box of food for you. There is no need to rush to be first in line.”
The gate at the school will open for this event at 4:30 p.m., and as long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you’ll be guaranteed a box of food.
Lapp cautioned folks to be mindful of plugging traffic on U.S. 50, and urged them to avoid congregating in the parking lots across the highway in front of Food Lion, CVS and the South Branch Inn.
“If this is not respected, we may have to discontinue doing these outreaches if the police shut them down,” he said.
The event listing on Eventbrite shows that at this point, Blessings of Hope has no plans on shutting down the operations.
“We believe our mandate is to serve the community as long as God gives us the ability to serve,” the listing reads. “We will distribute food as long as we have resources to distribute.”
In order to follow safety precautions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, people should stay in their cars and follow directions given by the volunteers after arriving at the high school. The boxes will be given out in a drive-through style. Blessings of Hope said that they planned on having 1080 boxes again.
For questions, contact Naomi King either by phone at 717-725-3243 or through Facebook direct messages. The link for tickets is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/romney-wv-community-blessing-food-boxes-03282020-tickets-101052520810.
