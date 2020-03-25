The Sundale medical director confirmed 20 more cases of COVID-19 at the nursing home facility. According to the Dominion Post, there are 50 patients and 26 staff members with tests still pending.
Morgantown nursing home confirms 20 more cases of COVID-19
- Nick Carroll
