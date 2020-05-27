Hats off
Editor:
On behalf of the Senior Class of 2020 and all the Parents and family of the Seniors, I would like to show our love and appreciation to Hampshire County Board Of Education President, Debra Champ.
Debra has fought for our Seniors from day one to get the Graduation and Prom they deserve. She has went above and beyond for our Seniors. We need more people like Debra Champ on the board who are open minded, who have the best interest of our children and stands up for what she believes is right.
She doesn’t follow the crowd and she doesn’t follow who and what appears to be the “popular” and well known in our county.
Hat’s off to Debra Champ. Our 2020 Seniors respect and appreciate you and what you stand for.
Kristin Mumpower, Romney
The simple life
Editor:
I am very proud to be a new resident of WV. There have been all kinds of new things to learn. Farm stuff and everyday stuff like where to put the trash and recycle.
I was told when I moved here that there was a program being implemented for recycling by the state but that it wasn’t in place. For awhile I would save and then drive my recycling to my cousin’s house in MD, but that became too difficult.
Last year someone began accepting recycling at the library in Capon Bridge and I was pleased to see the progress. However, they don’t accept all the materials I am used to recycling and I recently heard that they might be stopping the service. This is very disapointing.
When my friends and family visit us in Slanesville, we love taking them on hikes and splashing in the river. We spend practically all of our time soaking in the beautiful environment. I get to expose them to basic farm practices and the relief of the “simple life.”
Almost everything thing we see and do highlights a population that values their natural surroundings. It’s why we moved here, and it’s the message that I want people to know about WV.
Can anyone explain to me why the state of WV is decreasing our recycling capability and not increasing? It seems contrary to what the people want.
Jimi Dennison, Slanesville
More thanks
Editor:
I would like like to say thank you to Debra Champ on behalf of the class of 2020 as well as the parents. Ms. Champ fought tirelessly along with the students and parents to make sure our children had a graduation ceremony.
She is a great example of what the Board of Education should be doing. Her priorities are in the right place and that is what is best for all students. We need more people like here on the board and in all of Hampshire County Schools.
I completely understand the turmoil that COVID-19 has caused. However some people on the board as well as some people in our community wanted to sweep graduation under the rug. I will be forever grateful for Ms. Champ standing for what is right and making the best out of a bad situation. Thank you Debra Champ.
Don Weaver, Augusta
Postal challenges
Editor:
Mr. Boardman’s opinion piece on “Saving the Post Office” has numerous naked assertions which beg to be challenged. I shall look at a few. End of USPS in 2020? Get serious. Since Benjamin Franklin’s efforts on behalf of the US Postal service antedates the Communist Manifesto, no one can say the USPS is a socialist style mess is ridiculous. The first two English speaking colonies in America both started as communal activities. After nearly half of the population died of starvation in each instance, the leaders decided to give each family some crop seeds and a parcel of land. Since they could keep the fruits of their labors, they produced plentiful harvests. Socialism destroyed lives and societies long before Marx and Engels systematized the disaster.
18 billion dollars is chump change? That kind of thinking explains why the national debt is currently 25.5 trillion dollars, more than our gross national product. How would privatized roads work? When I go to Dulles Airport, I happily pay the toll to use the Green Way.
The USPS made a losing deal to provide “last mile delivery” for Amazon and others “providing additional work and revenue for USPS”. When President Trump called this out, Mr. Boardman said this “was venting of personal jealousy and animus against Jeff Bezos by a person who is a far inferior”. I believe that Mr. Boardman “was venting of personal jealousy and animus against” President Trump “by a person who is a far inferior”. How many skyscrapers have you seen with the name “Boardman” on them?
In 1980 The Wollman ice rink in New York City had to be closed for repair. The city said they would reopen it in two years. By 1986 the city had spent 12 million dollars and decided that what they had produced needed to be destroyed and started afresh. A disgusted Donald Trump shamed Mayor Ed Koch into letting him take over the job, using his own money to complete the job in 3 months. If he failed he would be out whatever he spent. If he succeeded, he could be reimbursed out of the first year’s revenues from the rink. He succeeded and donated the revenues in excess of his costs to charity. Not bad for “a certain intemperate and ignorant bully”.
Mr. Boardman lists some of benefits provided by USPS. US census forms, automobile and furniture sales literature, union jobs. Joy.
Dale Heideman, Capon Bridge o
