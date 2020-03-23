This afternoon, Gov. Jim Justice announced a stay-at-home order for the state of West Virginia to begin tomorrow at 8 p.m.
"This stay-at-home order is not martial law," Justice said. "We are not closing any bridges or roads."
Justice described that with this executive stay-at-home order.
You Can
- Perform / receive essential services
- Go to work if you are in an essential employee
- Receive deliveries from any business which delivers
- Help someone to get necessary supplies
- Walk your pets and take them to the vet if necessary
- Take a walk, ride a bike, hike, jog, and be in nature for exercise - just keep at least 6 feet between you and others
- Care for or support a friend or family member
- Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery, or drive-thru
- Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)
- Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities
- Go to the grocery, convenience, or warehouse store
- Go to your place of worship.
You Should Not
- Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
- Maintain less than 6-feet of distance from others when you go out
- Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility
- Go to work unless you are providing essential services or work for an essential business as defined by the Order
- Order available at governor.wv.gov
What is the difference between "Stay at Home" and "Social Distancing"?
Stay at home is a stricter form of social distancing. Stay at home means:
- Stay home (stay unexposed and do not expose others)
- Only go out for essential services
- Stay 6-feet or more away from others
- Don't gather in groups
Also In his press conference, Justice also announced
- There are now 49 hospitals submitting tests to private and public labs
- 1,500 people in WV have been tested
- WVU and Marshall are willing to supply empty dorm rooms.
- 17,000 unemployment claims were processed last week
- Restrooms and cabins will be closed at WV State Parks, but the trails will remain open
- Wednesday March 25 will be a day of state prayer
"It's the biggest event of any living person in the United States today," said Justice.
