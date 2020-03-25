West Virginia is not locked in as “Trump Country” in the 2020 elections.
That statement is so contrary to conventional wisdom as to seem heretical, but it is reasonable and supported by substantial evidence. Analysts who are not axe-grinders see plenty of data out there suggesting that a Democrat could carry West Virginia in a contest with Trump (or with Justice) in November.
Professionals know that the way someone wins an election is only part of the story; it is also important to understand the contribution of the losing candidate. And in West Virginia, Trump’s 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, was a terrible candidate.
She was trounced in the Democratic primary, getting only 87,000 votes to Bernie Sanders’s 125,000 (Sanders carried every county). In the general election, fully 50,000 West Virginia Democrats who had just voted in the primary did not vote for Hillary Clinton. She did not enthuse the voters of her own party.
Conventional wisdom about current politics in West Virginia rests on a single fact: that in 2016, Trump carried the state by a margin of 42 percentage points.
However, late in 2017, Tulchin Research conducted a poll asking West Virginians whom they would vote for in 2020 if the candidates were Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders. They chose Sanders, 48-46 percent. How is it possible that Trump went from plus 42 points to minus 2 points in a year?
He didn’t.
To comprehend this, we have to abandon the simple-minded binary thinking that considers only whether a person is left or right, Democrat or Republican, us or them, and consider a more complex reality.
To a remarkable degree, Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders were in 2016 appealing to the same people — people who were suffering economically while billionaires prospered from their misery and politicians spoke to them in platitudes.
Sanders said to these people, we can fix this and I know how to do it, and they responded to him, in West Virginia and elsewhere, but the Democratic Party denied him the nomination. Trump said to these people, I want to drain the swamp and kick over some crockery and see what happens, and he won.
Here’s another thing conventional wisdom finds too unconventional to mention. Trump got just over 25 percent of eligible voters (the voting age population) and so did Hillary (although she got three million more votes than he did). Which leaves almost half the eligible voters who did not bother to vote.
Donald Trump was given the office of president of the United States by the people who did nothing at all on Election Day 2016. The indifferents made the difference.
And he was given a 42-point margin by West Virginians who, a year later, said they would prefer Bernie Sanders by 2 points. And who gave Sanders the highest approval rating of any public figure.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently ran a Facebook poll putting Trump against Bernie, and although internet polls are next to worthless, Republican Morrissey must have been surprised at the results he got — Trump 51 percent to Bernie 49 percent — because he immediately deleted the post.
One of the only political figures in West Virginia who understands these factors is Stephen Smith, who over a year ago began an unprecedented peoples’ campaign for the Democratic bomination as governor, framing the race as not between left and right, but between the Good Old Boys -- who have been raping rhe state for centuries and taking the profits elsewhere -- and the rest of us, who live here.
Relentlessly criss-crossing the state, writing a peoples’ platform at hundreds of town halls and strategy sessions, out-raising his opponents without accepting corporate cash, he is the frontrunner for the nomination, according to the only poll taken so far.
Anyone who is lulled by the chorus of conventional wisdom into thinking West Virginia is populated only by people who are uncritically loyal to Trump, or who value above all the best interests of the coal barons and insurance companies and pharmaceutical fat cats, may well be in for a shock come November.
Thomas A. Lewis is a retired journalist living in Hampshire County.
