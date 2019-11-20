ROMNEY — Floyd B. Johnson, long-time editor of the Ecoletter, a magazine for water professionals in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, has begun doing research on the Cacapon River for an upcoming article.
The Ecoletter is a 48-year-old publication that started a year after the first Earth Day and a year after the Environmental Protection Agency was formed. A year after the Ecoletter started publishing, the Clean Water Act was put into place.
“For clean water professionals like myself, that act is Holy Scripture,” said Johnson.
While the audience is primarily technical professionals, the Ecoletter is available online to general readers who might be curious about the effects that society may have on the environment, and more specifically, the water sources.
A couple of weeks ago, Johnson began research for his upcoming article on the Cacapon by taking a little field trip to the river to take pictures and see what the watershed looked like.
“I’ve owned an old farm in the watershed for 30 years now, so I have a decent idea what to look for,” explained Johnson. “For a few years now, I’ve done articles on watersheds in the Chesapeake Bay region and so the Cacapon piece will fit in.”
Johnson said that in his pieces, he likes to give Ecoletter readers examples of the different issues in each river watershed. In urban areas, rivers are impacted by runoff from development, which Johnson detailed in a previous piece about the Anacostia River. However, rural areas face other challenges entirely.
“Rural watersheds like the Cacapon are impacted by agricultural runoff,” said Johnson. “Since Moorefield is the chicken capital of West Virginia and Hardy County is the leading chicken-producing county in the state, the chicken industry has had an impact on the Cacapon.”
While there are external factors that may affect the health of the river, Johnson says that the river is “blessed” with groups looking out for it, such as the Cacapon Institute, Friends of the Cacapon and the Cacapon Land Trust.
An e-version of the Ecoletter can be accessed through the Chesapeake Water Environment Association website for anyone who is interested in reading about the watersheds in the Chesapeake Bay region, and Johnson said that readers can expect the piece on the Cacapon River to be published no earlier than February.
