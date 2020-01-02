Local stories to keep an eye on in 2020
The biggest news always pops up when we least expect it. That surprise element is sort of the essence of news.
But there are also stories that don’t just erupt. They keep perking along.
Here are 10 of those that we expect to emerge or wrap up in 2020. Consider yourself forewarned and forearmed.
Who will be the new principal at Hampshire High School?
After several years as principal of HHS, DiAnna Liller sent a note to staff in early December saying that she would be leaving the school by at least the year’s end, or sooner if she found employment elsewhere. An additional statement by Liller added a little more detail, saying, “I stand firm for what I believe is right.”
Liller has been principal at HHS since 2017, replacing Camella Hardinger. Her statement expressed gratitude toward the staff at HHS and the community, and called her time as principal “an unbelievable experience that I will never forget.”
The question that HHS students, teachers, staff and the rest of the Hampshire County community have for 2020 is an obvious one: who will replace Liller as HHS principal?
When will Hampshire’s first home game on the turf be played?
The Rannells field turf project launched in June, and while HHS athletic director Trey Stewart was optimistic about raising 1000 units (donations of $5 a month) in time for construction to begin in November after soccer and football season were finished, the number of units raised has not yet exceeded 850.
Once 1000 units are raised, construction on the Sprinturf field and the rubberized track can begin.
Since its inception, the turf and track project has been the talk of the county, leading members of the community wondering when exactly construction will begin on the project itself. After clearing up the concerns that the Hampshire County Board of Education had regarding the maintenance costs of the field and the use of zero school board dollars toward the project, progress is slowly but surely continuing toward 1000 units and a new athletic facility.
There are a still a few hurdles between now and the HHS athletic teams’ debuts on the new and improved Rannells Field, but the question remains, when will the first home game be?
Will Capon Bridge have a functioning kitchen by fall?
Capon Bridge Middle School found itself in a tough situation in July, when testing revealed that sewer lines from the kitchen bypassed a grease trap and were also severed. The CBMS kitchen has been closed since then, and the meals are currently being prepared at Capon Bridge Elementary and transported to the middle school to feed the student body every day.
The repairs would cost about $145,580, and as of yet there has been no decision about School Building Authority funds going toward fixing the CBMS kitchen.
Since the kitchen will be out of commission for the rest of this school year, the big question remains, will the CBMS kitchen be fixed over the summer, so that when kids return in the fall, food won’t have to be transported from the elementary school?
Superintendent Jeff Pancione said last week that if the SBA does not fund the repair, then the county would have to find the funds itself.
Will Capon Bridge finally get a mayor?
Capon Bridge has not had a mayor since July 1. Steve Sirbaugh had been running for reelection as the sole candidate when he decided to drop out of the race in March, saying he wanted to take a break for a while.
Though there was still over a month during which someone could have decided to file as a write-in candidate, no one stepped forward to do so, leaving the mayor’s office vacant.
Town Recorder Laura Turner took over the mayor’s duties, as the state requires. The town council should then have appointed someone to serve until the next election, but the only candidate suggested was Steve Sirbaugh. This idea was strongly opposed by council members who felt Sirbaugh should not be appointed to an office for which he had refused to run.
With Turner filling the position capably, nothing more was done. As filing for the next election approaches (January 13-26), Turner has not said whether she will file for mayor or for re-election as town recorder.
Last year everything looked normal in January, with 2 council members and the mayor running unopposed for reelection. Then the mayor withdrew and no one else chose to run for mayor - though 4 write-in candidates filed for town council, and 2 of them won.
What will happen this year?
Will this be the year the ambulance fee sees its first increase?
The $100 ambulance fee was imposed in 2018 to make 2 ambulances and a chase car with a paramedic available to county residents 24 hours a day. Of the $1.2 million in anticipated revenue, $1 million would cover staff salaries, with fees charged for transport to a hospital helping with other expenses.
Not all has gone as planned. Unable to attract enough paramedics for 24/7 coverage, the county pays Valley Health an estimated $170,000 per year for daytime coverage, and since May ambulance fees have been used to pay the bill. Ambulance fees are also being used to take people who have not paid their fees to court.
At the December county commission meeting, Terry Puffinburger complained about the ambulances the agency has been using, saying he had “mechanical issues with pretty much everything.” He got permission to buy a new ambulance — a $210,422 demo model that should be good for 5 years before needing its chassis replaced, since county ambulances drive about 40,000 miles a year.
Running an ambulance service is expensive, and payments received for transporting patients to hospitals are limited by Medicaid and insurance regulations, and by the inability of many people to pay. Even the rescue squads, with no salaries to pay, need financial support from their communities.
The ambulance fee has so far remained at $100, but at some point it is likely to increase. Will it be this year, and if so, by how much?
How many incumbents will be returned to office locally?
The short answer? A bunch — but not all.
Sheriff John Alkire can’t run for a 3rd term; state law prohibits it. County Commissioner Dave Parker says he’s in for now, but might not file if he thinks there’s a good candidate out there who could replace him.
In May, voters will choose 2 school board members (the terms of Bernie Hott and Bonnie Wilcox), 2 magistrates (Ron DiCiolla and John Rohrbaugh) and a soil conservation commissioner (John Hicks). Those are all nonpartisan positions.
They’ll also select candidates in party primaries — county commission (Parker), sheriff (Alkire), prosecutor (Betsey Plumer), auditor (Norma Wagoner), House of Delegates (Ruth Rowan and Daryl Cowles) and State Senate (Craig Blair). The primary winners face off in November.
Will West Virginia be reduced to 2 seats in Congress next December?
Probably. It’s a matter of math.
The total U.S. population in the April census is projected to be 334.5 million. That makes for just under 770,000 people in each of 435 congressional districts.
West Virginia’s population will likely stay right around 1.8 million, which would make for 3 districts of about 600,000 each or 2 of 900,000.
When the census numbers are published near the end of the year, the Mountain State is most likely to lose a district so states that are gaining population can add them.
Projections right now call for Texas to add 3 seats in the House of Representatives and Oregon, Montana, Arizona, Colorado, Florida and North Carolina to each add 1.
West Virginia won’t be alone in losing a seat. California, Rhode Island, New York and the 5 upper Midwest states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota are all expected to lose a seat in the House.
Will next fall’s buck season be better than the one just completed and 2018?
The guy who knows says a better 2020 is a pretty good bet.
Big game biologist Rich Rogers of DNR’s Romney office noted that the 2019 buck season was suppressed because of 3 factors.
Abundant mast meant the deer didn’t have to venture far afield. Warm, moonlit nights also kept them deep in the woods. And the start of buck season was the latest it can be — and far away from the rut.
“They were fat and lazy and didn’t move around,” he observed last month.
But this coming fall?
“There will be holdover bucks for next year,” Rogers promised.
Will school be done on May 28 as schedule?
More likely than not.
Not to jinx things, but the winter is turning out mild as the extended forecast shows. That means fewer days to make up.
And the county has 2 new ways of accounting for the missed time.
One is something called “accrued time.” That’s the extra minutes that the school day here runs beyond the state minimum requirement. Those extra minutes can be banked to account for some missed days.
The second is a throwback to the 1980s — snow packets. If school is called off, students can be told to complete packets that were sent home with them. Those count as days fulfilled.
Will Jim Justice finally visit Hampshire County, even if it’s a campaign stop?
Don’t count on it.
The Republican-turned-Democrat-turned-Republican-again has passed through Hampshire County (maybe twice), but never bothered to stop here.
He’s running for re-election and expects to win the county handily, even though he got only 30 percent of the Hampshire vote in 2016. But that was when he was running as a Democrat.
Justice finds his way to the Eastern Panhandle rarely, and that primarily translates into Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Call Hampshire a flyover county.
