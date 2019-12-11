Three more people were at the home where a double murder occurred Nov. 18 than the pair charged with the slaying, police said last week.
Mineral County Lt. Chris Leatherman, the lead investigator, testified at a preliminary hearing that a Hampshire County man and 2 women were at the home on Maple Hollow Lane, about 4 miles north of U.S. 50 near the Hampshire-Mineral county line.
There, Donald L. Rutter, 32, and Destiny C. Foster, 25, were shot and killed in the early hours of Nov. 18.
Leatherman said he had interviewed a young woman who said she and another woman had been at the Rutter residence, but left shortly after midnight.
The lieutenant was testifying at the preliminary hearing for Jimmy Lee Lambert, 33, who stands charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder along with Michael Paul Duncan. Both were bound over for trial in circuit court.
In addition, Leatherman testified, a Hampshire County man came forward and said that he and Duncan were at the Rutter home that morning.
Leatherman testified the unidentified witness told police that he and Duncan “got out of the car and walked toward the residence.”
Duncan was reportedly standing near the front door when shots rang out, Lambert came out and they left in Duncan’s car.
Foster, mortally wounded, called 911. Rutter was already dead when police and paramedics arrived.
Leatherman testified that Foster identified Lambert as the shooter before she was taken for treatment, first to Keyser’s Potomac Valley Hospital and then to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, where she ultimately died.
In addition, police found a black cap in the Rutter driveway that had Lambert’s wallet in it.
